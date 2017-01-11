State BJP Executive lauds CM Chouhan, police for SIMI encounter deaths

The encounter site at the hillocks of Acharpura village (PTI Photo) The encounter site at the hillocks of Acharpura village (PTI Photo)

Attributing the elimination of SIMI activists in an encounter near Bhopal to the policy of “zero tolerance against terror and terrorism”, the state BJP Executive on Tuesday applauded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur and the police for quick and appropriate action.

The praise came in a political resolution moved at the two-day Executive meet that began in Sagar. The resolution said: “Pradesh sarkar ne bhi aatankwad aur aatankwadion ke virudha zero tolerance ki niti apnaee hai. Is niti ke tahat hi Bhopal jail tod kar bhage SIMI atankwadion ko kuchh ghanto me hi nestnabut kar diya gaya. Pradesh karyasamiti mananiya Mukhya Mantri, Greh Mantri aur Madhya Pradesh Police ko is twarit evam satik karyawahi ke liye kotishaha sadhuwad deti hai. (MP government has also adopted zero tolerance policy against terrorism and terrorists. Under this policy those SIMI terrorists who fled after Bhopal jailbreak were eliminated within few hours. State executive committee applauds a thousand times the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and the police for this quick and appropriate action).”

The political resolution also lauded the surgical strikes in PoK as a reflection of the Narendra Modi government’s resolve to end external forces that threaten the nation, and called it a reflection of India’s power. It endorsed the PM’s appeal to partymen to acquire clean wealth and to declare their property and assets.

It praised the government’s demonetisation move, saying the measure will lead to a society that is corruption-free, transparent and equitable. Referring to the opposition criticism to demonetisation and surgical strikes, the resolution said: “It appears their loyalties lie with enemies of the nation.”