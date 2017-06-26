State AAP unit to hold ‘Kisan Andolan’ in Singur

As part of its national ‘Kisan Andolan’ programme, Aam Aadmi Party (West Bengal) will hold a “Kisan Sammelan” at Singur in Hooghly on August 5. The party’s state unit will launch a signature campaign from Singur to raise awareness on the demands of state farmers and crisis faced by them. “We want to highlight the anti-farmers policy of the central government through our programmes and raise awareness on the present condition of farmers in the country as wells as in West Bengal. The anti-farmer policies of Centre have cause distress to farmers who are now staging protests in various states. The farmers in West Bengal too have been facing some problems and we will address them in our proposed programme,” said state coordinator AAP Youth Wing (West Bengal), Pranojit Dey.

According to him, the state unit will put up a protest in Kolkata on October 2 as part of its national programme after uniting the farmers of the state.

