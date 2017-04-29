Starting May 1, flying from city to get costly

FROM MAY 1, travelling from Chandigarh airport will cost more as the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) of India has decided to levy user development fee (UDF) on the outgoing passengers at the airport. With the introduction of UDF, a passenger boarding a flight from Chandigarh to Delhi will have to pay at least Rs 250 more. UDF is one of several taxes paid by air passengers. UDF, officials said, varies from airport to airport, and is based on various factors. “These charges are decided by AERA on the basis of investments of the airport operators and fair rate of return on investments,” said a statement issued by the Airports Authority of India. Airport officials said with the levy of UDF, the charges for each domestic passenger up to 165 nautical miles (for travel up to 305 km) distance are Rs 250 plus service tax, and above 165 nautical miles (flights beyond 305 km) distance are Rs 650 plus service tax. All the international passengers will now have to pay extra Rs 1,500 plus service tax.

Chandigarh Airport CEO Sunil Dutt said it would be a major step to convert this airport into a world-class facility. “This will help us in better maintenance of infrastructure and add more facilities like airline counters and escalators,” he said. Asked if the move was initiated because the airport had failed to generate resources, Dutt said, “The move is to bridge the gap between the cost and financial viability of infrastructure.” Airport officials claim that there are several airports where UDF is levied. “It is a normal practice because airports can’t sustain on a fee like Rs 77 per passenger,” said an official.

“Earlier, the airport was charging Rs 77 as passenger service fee (PSF). The same stands scrapped now and UDF will be included in the tickets.” The new terminal of Chandigarh airport was inaugurated in 2015. The new move of UDF at Chandigarh airport is likely to raise questions as the airport authorities have failed to provide facilities to passengers at the airport.

