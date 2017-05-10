Start triple talaq reform: PM Modi

PM Modi with the Muslim delegation on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) PM Modi with the Muslim delegation on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told a group of 25 Muslim leaders that triple talaq should not be politicised and urged the minority community delegation to take the responsibility for initiating reform in this regard.

The Muslim leaders who met the PM, under the umbrella of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were led by its president Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Masnurpuri. The PM said democracy’s greatest strengths are “harmony and amity”.

After the meeting, the PMO and the Muslim leaders released separate statements.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said: “The PM was apprehensive about growing hatred in the name of cow protection and he assured us that he would not let this trend prosper.”

The delegation said in its statement that “manslaughter on the pretext of cow slaughter have sent shock waves of terror and fear through Muslims, Dalit and the weakest sections of society” and they were “afraid that the fear and despondency, if unchecked, could prove highly counter-productive”.

“No one is above the law. It must be administered with total impartiality and equality. Your recent reprimand to private groups taking law into their hands and launching murderous attacks for cows has sent a correct message but much has to be done by law enforcing agencies and the state administration,” the delegation’s statement said.

The PM emphasised the government does not have any right to discriminate among citizens.

Modi said the new generation must not be allowed to fall victim to the rising tide of extremism.

“On triple talaq, the PM reiterated that the Muslim community should not allow the issue to be politicised and urged the assembled gathering to take the responsibility for initiating reform in this regard. The delegation members appreciated the Prime Minister’s stand on the issue,” the PMO statement said.

Madani said separately: “The PM appreciated our stand that divorce was an internal issue of the Muslim community and the community itself should take reformative steps.”

The delegation also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The PMO said the delegation praised Modi’s vision. “The delegation expressed a common resolve to combat terrorism with all their might. They added that it is the Muslim community’s responsibility that under no circumstances should anyone compromise the nation’s security or well-being.”

