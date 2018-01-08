National Anthem in movie theatres: Centre to set up panel to frame new rules

The government has also filed an affidavit in the court, requesting the apex authority to continue the 2016 interim order in the meantime. The government has also filed an affidavit in the court, requesting the apex authority to continue the 2016 interim order in the meantime.

Days after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to take a call on playing the national anthem in theatres and public places, the government on Monday said it would set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to frame new rules for the same.

In its order on November 30, 2016, the Supreme Court had directed all the cinema halls across the country to play the national anthem before the screening of films and that all present must “stand up in respect” till the anthem ended. It said the practice would “instill a feeling within one a sense of committed patriotism and nationalism.”

However, the three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud hinted at the modification of the order in October. Asking why people have to “wear patriotism on their sleeves,” the court observed, “People go to a movie theatre for undiluted entertainment. Society needs that entertainment.”

It also asked the Centre to take a call about regulating the playing of National Anthem in public places and also bring out necessary rules for the same. “What is stopping you from amending the Flag Code? You can amend it and say where to play the national anthem and where it can’t be done. Nowadays, the anthem is played during matches, tournaments and even Olympics where half of the crowd does not understand its meaning,” said Justice DY Chandrachud.

CJI Dipak Misra, who was a part of the original bench which gave the 2016 order, had said, “This is not wearing patriotism on your sleeve. This is not that.” He also said the court may modify its earlier order and replace the “shall” in it with “may”.

