Stampede at Elphinstone Road Railway Station: Residents of railway colony first to help

An elderly resident of the nearby Railway Colony looks at the accident site at Elphinstone Road station.Nirmal Harindran An elderly resident of the nearby Railway Colony looks at the accident site at Elphinstone Road station.Nirmal Harindran

BEFORE help from agencies like the fire brigade arrived at the site where 22 people died and 39 others were injured after a stampede near the north-end staircase of Elphinstone Road railway foot overbridge (FOB) on Friday, assistance came from those living in the nearby Lower Parel Railway Colony. While several residents rushed in to pull out those who fell unconscious and were being trampled, others ran to offer water to them.

Residents of the building opposite the staircase at the end of the foot overbridge said they came out of their homes when they heard people screaming and loud banging noises on the tin sheets covering either side of the staircase.

“We heard a lot of screaming and, initially, we thought that the staircase had collapsed. A lot of people were falling on top of each other, after which some of our neighbours ran to help and pulled out several bodies,” said 17-year-old Sneha Gaikwad, a colony resident. She added that the death toll could have been lower had the authorities reached on time. “Although we called the Railway Police Force, the police and the fire brigade, the police arrived half-an-hour after the stampede and the fire brigade arrived more than an hour later. By then, everything was over,” she said.

While heavy rainfall is not an unusual phenomenon in Mumbai, residents who witnessed the incident said the stampede could have occurred because of women carrying large bundles of flowers and leaves for the ongoing Navaratri celebrations.

“A little of many factors could have caused the stampede. There was a lot of traffic on the road near the Dadar flower market, due to which a lot of women were bringing their flowers on trains. We also heard that a fisherwoman’s basket had toppled and people slipped on the fish that fell on the already-slippery floor,” said 65-year-old Vimala Gail, another resident.

Another resident, S R Tripathi (58), who stays in the second floor and is a railway official, was among those who rushed to help people. “I and a few others dragged some bodies out. A lot of people were banging on the tin sheets so we borrowed a hammer from the building residents and tore open the sheet. When we removed the sheet, we found people’s heads were stuck under the railing and others were stepping on them. We pulled out a couple of bodies from the gap. It was a gruesome sight,” he said.

Tripathi said he pulled out around eight bodies — two persons were alive when they were pulled out from under the crowd but died before they could be taken to hospital. He added that some of the bodies were sent to KEM Hospital in the ambulance that is always parked near the staircase. Others were sent to hospitals in taxis.

While most men tried to pull out those who had passed out due to suffocation, many women rushed to give drinking water to those affected.

“A lot of difference could have been made had the authorities reached on time. While the people were stuck trying to descend, since it was peak hour, a lot of people were trying to get to the station using the staircase and started walking over those trapped. Had ambulances arrived sooner, some could have been saved,” said Sangeeta Kumbhar (37), another resident of the colony.

According to the police, the stampede was triggered by heavy downpour that made commuters exiting the bridge stay put. “Since the FoB has a roof, commuters who were exiting the bridge stayed put to avoid getting drenched in the rain. But they were pushed by those who were either trying to get in or get out of the bridge. During this pull and push, one of the female commuters slipped and that led to the stampede,” said a senior official said.

Police officers, however, said that minutes after the railway officials posted at Elphinstone and Parel stations noticed the chaos, Government Railway Police (GRP) teams were deployed. The local police also reached the spot. Both the GRP and the city police carried out the rescue operations and rushed the victims to the nearby KEM Hospital. But many were already dead or declared dead by the hospital.

