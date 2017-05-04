Stamp duty evasion charge: Realty firm run by BJP MLA Lodha told to pay Rs 473 crore penalty & dues

Multi-crore real estate project of the Lodha Group, New Cuffe Parade on Eastern Freeway in Sewri-Chembur Road at Wadala. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 03rd May 2017, Mumbai. Multi-crore real estate project of the Lodha Group, New Cuffe Parade on Eastern Freeway in Sewri-Chembur Road at Wadala. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 03rd May 2017, Mumbai.

THE MAHARASHTRA government’s Stamps and Registrations department has charged real estate major Lodha group, run by senior BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s family, of wilful avoidance of stamp duty in a Rs 5,700-crore land deal in Wadala, central Mumbai. Denying the charges, the MLA’s son Abhishek, who is the company’s MD, said his firm will “challenge the order before an appropriate authority”. Lodha is the chairman and founder of the company, which is developing a premium residential and commercial township called New Cuffe Parade on the 9.96 lakh sqft plot under question. The project entails construction of nearly 4,000 residential and commercial units. Of this, about 1,200 apartments have been built.

On April 30, the state’s Collector of Stamps, who has quasi-judicial powers in such matters, passed an order holding the firm responsible for alleged evasion. The Lodha group was also directed to pay Rs 473 crore in penalty and dues within 30 days to avoid further action. The Indian Express has reviewed the order issued by the Collector of Stamps. The controversy relates to an agreement signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), under the state government, and the realty group’s Lodha Crown Buildmart Private Limited on August 1, 2011, for the Wadala land.

MMRDA is the planning authority for the plot. On March 3, 2010, the authority had invited bids for the disposal of the land either on payment of a one-time premium or on deferred payment in installments over five years. The firm, which offered Rs 5,721 crore in installments for the plot, bagged the rights to develop it. On August 1, 2011, MMRDA and Lodha Crown Buildmart entered into an “agreement to lease” the plot, where the latter was “permitted to enter upon the plot as a bare licensee for erecting buildings and no other purpose until the formal grant of lease”. Both sides had agreed that a lease deed will be executed after completion of the entire work.

On the face of it, the document was an agreement for creation of lease in the future. Stamp duty is not chargeable on an agreement of lease, unless there is an immediate demise of the land and creation of interests in favour of the lessee. The Collector of Stamps said in its order that in substance, the 2011 document was a development agreement, where interests had already been created in favour of the firm. It pointed out that the firm had already sold 1,000 apartments in the project, and raised loans on it. “The developer has already created third-party right and interests on the property,” a senior official said. “He (Lodha) has not acted as a bare licensee. We are treating the document as a development agreement, on which 5 per cent duty on consideration value is chargeable.”

The Lodha group contested this argument and said the document had to be treated as a lease agreement. In a statement, the company said, “Lodha Group operates with the highest standards of corporate governance and ethics. Authorities issue many such demands to boost their collections but everyone has to follow the law of the land. In a similar matter, as per Supreme Court judgment in ICICI v/s. State of Maharashtra, which is an identical agreement, the stamp duty is payable at time of execution of lease deed, not agreement to lease, and we are following the same Supreme Court judgment.” The statement said, “We will contest the… order through the highest administrative and judicial process.”

