Stalled for decades, North Koel reservoir project gets Cabinet nod

The North Koel Reservoir irrigation project, work on which had started in 1972, is likely to reach completion with the Union Cabinet allocating Rs 1,622 crore for the purpose. Districts like Palamu and Garhwa in Jharkhand and Gaya and Aurangabad in Bihar will benefit from the project.

The Cabinet cleared the project on Wednesday. The allocated amount will be utilised over three years. Thanking the Prime Minister, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the project would be completed in about 30 months.

The breakthrough, officials said, came with the concerned agencies agreeing to reduce the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) from a proposed 367 metres to 341 metres in order to save large swathes of the Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR) from submergence. This had been the stumbling block for the project since 1993. The project will now have a decreased irrigation potential (IP), while the power generation component has been done away with.

“The problem with the earlier proposal of having FRL of 367 metres was that it would have led to submergence of nearly 6,000 ha of PTR, including its core areas. It is a protected area and the first tiger reserve in the country. So the forest department had objected and the matter remained unresolved since then.

Now, it has been decided that the FRL will be 341 metres. This will lead to submergence of only 1,000 ha of PTR — that too in non-core areas. The number of villages affected due to submergence will come down from 13 to eight,” said Divisional Forest Officer (Koel Division) and Deputy Director of PTR Anil Kumar Mishra.

