Chandigarh Stalking case: Two accused sent to judicial custody till August 25

The prosecution did not seek an extension of police remand for the duo , apart from filing an application to send the two accused to judicial custody. The prosecution told the court that the investigation part with the duo was over and there was no need for extending the police remand.

After two days of police remand, the accused in the high-profile Chandigarh stalking case — Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar — were Saturday remanded in judicial custody by a local court here ill August 25. The duo was produced in the court of duty magistrate Gaurav Dutta amid tight security around 12.40 pm.

The prosecution did not seek an extension of police remand for the duo , apart from filing an application to send the two accused to judicial custody. The prosecution told the court that the investigation part with the duo was over and there was no need for extending the police remand. Following this, the court sent the accused to judicial custody.

The accused will be sent to Burail Jail now. Incidentally, no bail application has been filed by the defence counsel of the accused yet.

Advocate Surya Prakash Garg, the defence counsel of Vikas, said, “We are fully cooperating with the UT Police. If Vikas needs to join the investigation again, we are ready to cooperate. However, Vikas has told me that he is being made a scapegoat in the matter and he wants to get rid of that.”

On August 10, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were remanded in police custody for two days. The police had reconstructed the crime scene with the duo on the night of August 10. Vikas and Ashish are currently facing charges of stalking, wrongful restraint and attempt to kidnap Varnika Kundu, daughter of senior Haryana IAS officer V S Kundu.

