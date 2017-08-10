Stalking case: Duo accused of abduction bid refused to undergo medical examination, Chandigarh to Centre

Co-accused Ashish (centre) being taken for a medical examination at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday (left) (Expres photo by Jaipal Singh). Vikas Barala (blue shirt) being taken for a medical examination in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Co-accused Ashish (centre) being taken for a medical examination at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on Wednesday (left) (Expres photo by Jaipal Singh). Vikas Barala (blue shirt) being taken for a medical examination in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Vikas Barala, the son of BJP’s Haryana unit chief Subhash Barala and prime accused in the stalking incident involving Varnika Kundu, daughter of Haryana cadre IAS officer Virender Kundu, had refused to give his blood and urine samples on the night of the incident citing his rights, according to the Chandigarh administration’s report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Barala and his accomplice Ashish Kumar were reeking of alcohol at the health centre in Manimajra, where they were taken following Varnika’s complaint, the report said citing the doctor’s opinion.

Home Ministry officials monitoring the case said the refusal by Barala and his accomplice to undergo a medical examination will go against them.

“The prosecution will cite this as one of the grounds while producing them before the court tomorrow,” an official said. Chandigarh Police also informed the MHA that two PCR vans — AMB 25 and ECHO 38 — intercepted the white Tata Safari HR 23 G 1008 following a brief chase on the midnight of August 5 after the police received a call from Varnika, the report said. The report states that Varnika’s statement was recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC and Section 341 (wrongful restrainment) of the IPC was added to the FIR.

“Based on her statement, the police also reconstructed the crime scene and informed the home ministry that they have obtained the CCTV footage of the entire route,” the report states, citing relevant non-bailable sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.

The forensic analysis of the CCTV footage shows the two accused following a girl. Barala and Ashish’s statements will be recorded separately and they will be confronted if there are any contradictions in their statements, officials said.

Chandigarh authorities also informed the Centre that the police have also slapped abduction charges against the accused, making it difficult for them to get bail. If found guilty, they are liable for punishment extending upto seven years along with a fine.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App