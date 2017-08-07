Chandigarh stalking case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands strict against accused

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded strict action against the Haryana BJP chief’s son, accused of stalking an IAS officer’s daughter, saying failing which “people will lose faith in the system”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also accused the Chandigarh Police of watering down the charges against BJP leader Subhash Barala’s son and dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ a mere slogan.

The AAP fielded its women leaders to attack the BJP. Referring to Modi’s call of ‘Beti bachao, Beti padhao’ (save the girl child, educate the girl child) AAP’s Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba said the slogan should be “save the daughters of India from the sons of the BJP”.

Barala’s son Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) were arrested for allegedly stalking the woman. Both the accused, however, were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Those stalking the victim should get harshest punishment irrespective of how powerful they are. Otherwise, people will lose faith in the law,” Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP’s Delhi women wing president Richa Pandey Mishra alleged that the victim was being “vilified” by the trolls on the social media. She also lamented BJP leader Ramveer Bhatti’s reported statement that girls should not step out during the night.

Bhatti later clarified that it was a general statement and not directed at the woman.

“The CCTV footage is missing. The charges were watered down which led to the bail of the accused. Who pressurised the police for doing so? The Chandigarh Police is under the control of the Ministry of Home Affairs, just like Delhi,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirron Kher termed the charges of CCTV footage going missing as “wild allegations” and stressed that the law would take its course.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App