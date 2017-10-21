Stalin on Mersal row: BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism is contrary to democratic principles

M K Stalin joined Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and other actors in slamming the BJP-led central government. File Photo M K Stalin joined Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and other actors in slamming the BJP-led central government. File Photo

DMK working president M K Stalin on Saturday waded into the row over ‘Mersal’, the latest movie starring Tamil Nadu superstar Vijay, saying BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism was contrary to democratic principles. The BJP in Tamil Nadu is up in arms over what it claims is “false criticism” of the Centre’s flagship initiatives, Digital India and GST, in the movie.

The BJP leaders have demanded the references to GST in the film be removed, following which a full-blown political controversy has erupted over the issue, with #MersalVsModi hashtag trending on Twitter.

As reports about the Mersal filmmakers contemplating to edit out scenes that discuss GST made headlines, the public and the Tamil film fraternity have come out in large numbers in support of the film.

“BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism is contrary to democratic principles. The DMK always stands for freedom of speech & creative expression,” Stalin tweeted on Saturday.

BJP’s attempt to muzzle criticism is contrary to democratic principles. The DMK always stands for freedom of speech & creative expression — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 21, 2017

“Mersal was certified. Don’t re-censor it . Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks,” Kamal Haasan said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, in a direct attack aimed at the Prime Minister, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said: “Mr. Modi, Cinema is a deep expression of Tamil culture and language. Don’t try to demon-etise Tamil pride by interfering in Mersal.”

Addressing filmmakers, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also took a jibe at the Centre, saying a law would soon be introduced to ensure only documentaries “praising” the government’s policies would be released. “BJP demands deletion of dialogues in ‘Mersal’. Imagine the consequences if ‘Parasakthi’ was released today,” Chidambaram tweeted. “Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government’s policies,” he said.

