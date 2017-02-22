Stalin holds Sasikala responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death

MK Stalin addressing media MK Stalin addressing media

Holding Sasikala responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa, DMK leader MK Stalin on Thursday said that if the death of the former CM is probed, she will be sentenced to life imprisonment. “If proper probe takes place into Jayalalithaa’s death, the person who’s in jail for four years now will be awarded lifetime imprisonment,” said Stalin implying Sasikala’s role in Jayalalithaa’s death.

Stalin was addressing party workers who were on a day-long hunger strike to protest against the eviction of its MLAs from the Assembly and demand a fresh trust vote. “Hunger protest which we are undertaking today is not for us. It is against benami rule established in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

If proper probe takes place into #Jayalalithaa‘s death,the person who’s in jail for 4yrs now will be awarded lifetime imprisonment-MK Stalin pic.twitter.com/LZk4KbUz5F — ANI (@ANI_news) February 22, 2017

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami won the trust vote against O Pannerselvam on February 18 after Speaker P Dhanapal evicted the DMK MLAs. Party’s working president MK Stalin was leading the strike from Trichy.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court adjourned till Monday the party’s petition challenging the vote of confidence won by Palanisamy in the Assembly. The court also asked the petitioners to submit a video of the ruckus in the Assembly.

Sasikala, who was made the general secretary and the legislative party head of the AIADMK, was recently convicted by Supreme Court in a disproportionate asset case and was sent to four years jail.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd