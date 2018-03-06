Stalin demands arrest of BJP leader H Raja for threatening to destroy Periyar statue like Lenin’s in Tripura

Reacting to Raja’s statement, DMK working president M K Stalin demanded the arrest of Raja under Goondas Act (Source: Stalin/Twitter) Reacting to Raja’s statement, DMK working president M K Stalin demanded the arrest of Raja under Goondas Act (Source: Stalin/Twitter)

Facing wrath over his Facebook post claiming that statues of social reformer Periyar in Tamil Nadu are to be brought down next like the Lenin statue in Tripura, BJP national secretary H Raja deleted the controversial post.

In the post along with the video of destroying a Lenin’s statue in Tripura using a bulldozer, appeared on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Raja said: “Who is Lenin? What is his relevance in India? Why is India connected to Communism? Yesterday, Lenin statue was brought down in Tripura. Tomorrow, statues of caste fanatic EV Ramaswamy Periyar will be brought down.”

His Facebook post invited strong criticism from various political circle. Reacting to Raja’s statement, DMK working president M K Stalin demanded the arrest of Raja under Goondas Act. “Nobody has the right to touch Periyar’s statue. He has been doing this for long time to incite violence. He should be arrested under Goondas Act and put behind bars,” Stalin said.

“Forget about Raja, not even his forefathers would be able to touch Periyar statue,” said Dalit party VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, adding that what Raja shows is his sheer arrogance.

BJP’s state youth wing leader S G Suryah was the first to raise the threat on Monday evening. His tweet along with a photo of destroying Lenin’s statue in Tripura said: “BJP successful completed the fall of #Lenin in Tripura. Can’t wait for the fall of EV Ramasamy statues in Tamil Nadu. Goodnight all.”

BJP successful completed the fall of Lenin in #Tripura ! Can’t wait for the fall of EV Ramasamy statues in Tamil Nadu. Good Night all. pic.twitter.com/36S1fsPfWZ — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) March 5, 2018

Clarifying the BJP’s stand, state party president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the statement of Raja about removing Periyar statue was his personal opinion.

