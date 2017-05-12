Stalin defends DMK decision to not invite BJP for Karunanidhi’s birthday celebrations

MK Stalin reportedly said BJP’s main goal was to ‘destroy Dravidian organisations.’ (Source: Express photo/Anil Sharma) MK Stalin reportedly said BJP’s main goal was to ‘destroy Dravidian organisations.’ (Source: Express photo/Anil Sharma)

DMK leader MK Stalin said his party did not invite the BJP to party patriarch M Karunanidhi’s 94th birthday celebrations as it was likely to create a ‘piquant situation’ considering how BJP’s ‘main goal was to destroy the Dravidian movement’. “They (BJP) have been saying that their first job is to destroy Dravidian organisations. We are not ready to invite such people to Kalaignar’s (Karunanidhi’s) diamond jubilee celebrations as a member of the Assembly, give them a platform, and cause discomfort to them,” Stalin was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

BJP leaders had reportedly questioned the DMK move to invite the opposition parties alleging that the event was just an excuse to bring all of them together. “This is to celebrate Karunanidhi’s achievements and political career. He’s such an experienced and tall leader. We are just saying don’t make it an event of your political allies. Invite all of us. That is political decency” Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan told The Hindu.

DMK leader Kanimozhi has invited Congress, JD(U) and RJD chiefs for Karunanidhi’s birthday celebrations on June 3. “Definitely this is a meeting of a lot of leaders. But, this is not bringing anything else together. It is just to bring people together with good wishes for my father’s birthday,” she had said after she met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi earlier in May. When questioned if the opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential polls would be able to make the cut, Kanimozhi said, “I don’t think there has been any decision which has been reached. So let us wait. It’s a little to early to answer these questions.”

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead in trying to achieve consensus among opposition parties to put up a strong candidate for the presidential elections. President Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure ends in July.

