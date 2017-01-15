Stalin charges BJP with not moving SC over Jallikattu

DMK Working President M K Stalin on Sunday charged the Centre with not taking steps to move the Supreme Court over the Jallikattu ban. (Source: Express Photo) DMK Working President M K Stalin on Sunday charged the Centre with not taking steps to move the Supreme Court over the Jallikattu ban. (Source: Express Photo)

DMK Working President M K Stalin on Sunday charged the Centre with not taking steps to move the Supreme Court over the Jallikattu ban and said BJP government could have promulgated an ordinance to enable the bull taming sport to be conducted in Tamil Nadu. “As I had already stated on many occasions, it is easy to introduce an emergency law that will allow the bull taming sport to be conducted in Tamil Nadu. But BJP government just shied away from its responsibilities, which subsequently led to the sport getting banned”, Stalin, also the Opposition Leader in the Tamil Nadu assembly, said in a statement.

Noting that senior BJP leaders had met the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court even at his home on various issues, he said BJP MPs could have used their rights in Parliament to pass an emergency law for Jallikattu. He alleged that the Centre has been watching issues related to Tamil Nadu as a “silent spectator”, including rights of sharing Cauvery river water with Karnataka, attacks on fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy and even in allocation of relief funds following the damage caused by cyclone ‘Vardah’.

He charged AIADMK MPs with showing interest only in making (AIADMK General Secretary) V K Sasikala as Chief Minister and not in urging the Centre nor meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Jallikattu ban. “As a traditional game like Jallikattu was not able to be be conducted in the State, the BJP Government has been neglecting the feelings of Tamils”, he said.

Stalin, who led DMK’s state-wide protests from here on January 13, demanding that Jallikattu be held this year, had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, saying he had time to meet actors and others, but not AIADMK MPs who wanted to discuss about holding the sport in Tamil Nadu.