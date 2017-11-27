Stalin backs Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for quota march

DMK leader MK Stalin DMK leader MK Stalin

M K Stalin, the DMK working president and leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu, has written to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao praising him for his efforts to increase reservations for SCs, STs and minorities in the state. “The Telangana CM is making monumental efforts to uphold social justice. He has given a clarion call to give the power of determining reservation exclusively to the states without any intervention from the Centre. We appreciate his call for a procession at Jantar Mantar demanding such rights for states,’’ Stalin’s letter said.

“The untiring efforts by the Dravidian Movement and specifically by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which led to the string of successes in upholding the Social Justice Policy, resulted in implementation of 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu. In addition to that, one cannot forget the sustained efforts by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Thalaivar Kalaignar through former PM V P Singh, a champion of Social Justice, in implementing the 27% reservation in the Central Government Jobs in accordance with the Mandal Commission recommendations,” Stalin said.

He said KCR’s decision was laudable. “Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam welcomes the decision of Chandrashekar Rao to espouse the principles of social justice in his decision-making and his efforts to uphold the state’s rights to determine the reservation policies of the state,” he wrote.

