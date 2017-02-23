Stalin asks Speaker to provide unedited trust vote footage

DMK leader M K Stalin on Thursday requested Speaker P Dhanapal to provide him with the unedited footage of February 18 trust vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in order to enable him to produce the same in the HC. (Representational Image) DMK leader M K Stalin on Thursday requested Speaker P Dhanapal to provide him with the unedited footage of February 18 trust vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in order to enable him to produce the same in the HC. (Representational Image)

DMK leader M K Stalin on Thursday requested Speaker P Dhanapal to provide him with the unedited footage of the February 18 trust vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in order to enable him to produce the same in front of the High Court, as demanded by the latter. The High Court had on Wednesday directed the opposition DMK to produce video clippings or any other recordings to substantiate the party’s claim that the trust vote held that day was by “contravening” the rules of Assembly.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

In his letter to the Speaker, the Leader of Opposition referred to DMK’s February 20 petition filed in the High Court, seeking to declare the confidence vote “null and void” as it was conducted by “contravening the rules of the Assembly.”

Stating that the next hearing would be on February 27, the DMK working president requested the Speaker that immediate action be taken to provide him the footage.

Palaniswami had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234 member Assembly, aided by the eviction of main opposition DMK and the walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn.

The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following tempestuous scenes during which the opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, which was rejected by the Speaker.