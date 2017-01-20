Stalemate persists over Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Congress Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar. Congress Uttar Pradesh party chief Raj Babbar.

Amid stalemate over alliance between the ruling Samajwadi Party and Congress, UP PCC president Raj Babbar on Friday said aspirations and self respect of the party workers will be kept in mind while working out a tie-up. “The self respect and feelings of the party workers will be kept in mind while working out an alliance for the coming Assembly polls,” Babbar said.

On RLD parting ways with Congress, he said regional parties also have their importance in the polls.

When quizzed on SP releasing its list of 210 candidates, he parried a direct reply saying every party has a right to declare candidates.

According to Congress sources, Babbar, who flew in here this afternoon, was likely to have a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

They said party would not like to part with the seats in the pocket borough of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

In Rae Bareli and Amethi, from where Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had won Lok Sabha elections, Congress does not want SP to take away all the Assembly seats.

“SP’s announcement of candidates for nine seats currently held by the Congress in UP is unfortunate,” senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said.