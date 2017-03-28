Stale food served in Rajdhani leads to protest

A section of passengers of the train first agitated at Asansol station as the train was travelling from New Delhi to Sealdah, claiming that they had been served stale food for dinner. (Representational Image) A section of passengers of the train first agitated at Asansol station as the train was travelling from New Delhi to Sealdah, claiming that they had been served stale food for dinner. (Representational Image)

Passengers of Sealdah-bound 12314 Rajdhani Express today complained of stale and cold food served by the pantry staff, Eastern Railway sources said here.

A section of passengers of the train first agitated at Asansol station this morning as the train was travelling from New Delhi to Sealdah, claiming that they had been served stale food for dinner last night, leading to illness of some people.

Some of the passengers lodged a written complaint with the Eastern Railway authorities after the train reached Sealdah later in the day, ER spokesperson R N Mohapatra said.

“An enquiry has been ordered into the complaint and action will be taken against the food supplier if the allegation of serving stale and cold food was found to be true,” he said.

The passengers claimed that the food served for dinner were stale and that bad smell emanated from some food packets.

Some of the elderly passengers who had consumed the food had complained of stomach upset and vomiting, they claimed.

