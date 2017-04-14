Stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress plans for internal polls

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo

The much-awaited elevation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief is likely to happen this year with the party once again setting in motion the long-delayed organisational elections. The party has decided to complete its internal elections by October-end, said sources. The election for the Congress president’s post could be held in September-October, they added. The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, had in November asked Rahul to take over as Congress president.

The organisational elections could now set in motion the process for a change of guard in the organisation. According to the tentative schedule worked out by the party’s election authority, the party is planning to end the membership drive by May 15 and complete the internal election up to Pradesh Congress Committee level by October 30.

Those close to Rahul have been insisting that he is keen to take over from mother Sonia Gandhi, who has been at the helm for a record 19 years, but through a proper process.

Sources said the party would soon come out with a detailed phase-wise schedule. They added that the party’s election authority chairman, Mullappally Ramachandran, had a meeting with the Congress president, vice-president and senior leaders Ahmed Patel, A K Antony and Janardan Dwivedi for drawing up the tentative schedule.

Ramachandran said: “The elections would be held democratically and transparently….Congress is the only political party which holds internal elections in a transparent and democratic fashion.”

The delay in completion of the internal elections, which were due in 2015, had prompted the Election Commission to virtually give an ultimatum to the Congress to complete the process by June 2017. While the party did begin the process to hold internal elections soon after its defeat in 2014 and drew up a timeline to hold the elections in phases from July to September 2015, the process never took off.

With the party not conducting the elections in 2015 and in 2016 and seeking extensions again and again, the Election Commission finally wrote to the Congress in January this year asking it to complete the process by June 30.

It relented later and accepted the Congress’s demand for time till December-end this year.

