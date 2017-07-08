Staff strike hits Bengaluru metro services

Bengaluru Metro. Express photo Bengaluru Metro. Express photo

Metro train services in Bengaluru were disrupted until noon on Friday after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) staff went on strike protesting against the arrest of two employees for allegedly attacking on-duty police constables outside a metro station in central Bengaluru on Thursday.

The BMRCL staff later called off the strike after the state government warned that the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) will be invoked unless they resume work. The police said there was a clash between BMRCL staff and constables attached with Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) at the station near the Civil court on Thursday morning and a case and counter case were registered on Thursday evening.

“We have arrested two people belonging to the Metro staff for the alleged attack on the police. We have also arrested two police constables who were involved,” Additional CP (East zone) Hemanth Nimbalkar said.According to the FIR, KSISF officials and BMRCL staff clashed around 9.30 am. Metro officials allegedly assaulted constables Anand, Lakshman and others.

