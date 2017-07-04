Staff of two closed Assam mills seek PM Modi intervention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Employees of two closed public sector Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd paper mills in Assam have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted non-payment of salaries while seeking his intervention in reviving the factories.

“While our colleagues in the Cachar Paper Mill have not received their salaries for nearly two years, those of us in the Nagaon Paper Mill have not received our salaries for six months now,’’ said the memorandum. It added that the mills had stopped production due to shortage of working capital and operational fund. “A revival package plan worth Rs 1,347 crore submitted by the ministry of heavy industries has been pending with the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs.’’

The memorandum noted that the mills had excellent production performance till a few years ago.

