Staff crunch, Sanskrit can’t be made compulsory: Himanta Biswa Sarma

A week after the BJP government in Assam decided to make Sanskrit compulsory up to Class VIII in state board schools, state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said it would not be possible to implement the decision because of severe shortage of Sanskrit teachers in the state.

“There is a severe dearth of Sanskrit teachers. For the time being, Sanskrit can be taught only to students of classes VIII, IX and X in schools where they have teachers for the subject,” Sarma said. He said he was not present at the February 28 Cabinet meeting where the decision to make Sanskrit compulsory was taken.

Sarma said the government would make Assamese compulsory in private schools of the state up to Class VIII.