Staff busy celebrating Holi, four prisoners flee Mainpuri jail

FOUR PRISONERS, including a murder convict, escaped from Mainpuri prison when the jail officials and other inmates were busy with Holi celebrations on Monday afternoon.

The four — Munshad Ali, Rajendra Singh, Yogesh and Sunil — scaled the nearly 15-foot boundary wall of the prison using iron rods and scarfs, police said.

“It is the absolute laxity of the jail staff that cannot be neglected. We are constructing 10 new barracks on the campus, and the construction materials were lying there. As there were no labourers working due to Holi, the prisoners took advantage of the situation and picked up iron rods to make a hook. They used the scarfs and rods to scale and jump the wall,” Superintendent of Mainpuri Jail V K Singh told The Indian Express.

Other prisoners told the jail staff that the four were last seen around 3.30 pm. The matter came to light only during routine counting around 7 pm.

All four prisoners are accused of serious crimes. Munshad, who was a member of western Uttar Pradesh’s Muqeem Kala gang in Shamli, is an accused in a murder case and was shifted to Mainpuri jail to curb his illegal activities in Shamli, police said.

Rajendra Singh of Uttarakhand was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, while Yogesh of Firozabad district is accused of abducting a minor girl. Sunil of Jalaun district is accused of robbery.

“We have lodged an FIR and police teams have been formed to trace the inmates. We have also alerted our counterparts in the native districts of the prisoners,” said SP Mainpuri S K Saxena.

District Magistrate Chandrapal Singh, who also visited the jail along with the SP, said he has sent his report to the government, recommending suspension of the jail officials concerned.

