St. Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary today: Prayers held at Kolkata’s Mother House

Prayers were held at the Mother House in Kolkata (Express photo by Shubham Dutta) Prayers were held at the Mother House in Kolkata (Express photo by Shubham Dutta)

On the 107th birth anniversary of St. Mother Teresa, that falls on Saturday, the Missionaries of Charity’s Mother House (MoC) in Kolkata organised a prayer service. Hundreds of nuns took part in the prayers.

On September 4, 2016, Vatican city had witnessed the canonisation of Mother Teresa with people across the world applauding Pope Francis for bestowing the title of a saint to her as ‘Blessed Teresa of Calcutta’.

The process of canonisation had started long back in 1999 by a Canadian priest Father Brian Kolodiejchuk, the proposer, heading the canonisation process. After interviewing 113 witnesses proving Mother Teresa’s virtuosity, Father Kolodiejchuk presented 35,000 pages as evidence to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in August 2001.

Vatican city chose Mother Teresa’s 19th death anniversary as the day for the canonisation ceremony, which was attended by a 12-member delegation led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Prayer service held at the Mother’s House in Kokalta on Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary. (Express photo: Shubham Dutta) Prayer service held at the Mother’s House in Kokalta on Mother Teresa’s birth anniversary. (Express photo: Shubham Dutta)

Out of the many miraculous deeds, Mother Teresa in her lifetime has been acclaimed to cure stomach tumour of a Monica Besra and multiple brain abscesses of a Marcilio Haddad Andrino.

20 years to her death, her contributions in treating leprosy in India have time and again been praised. In 1957, Mother Teresa requested the Delhi government to provide her with land on which she could build a shelter for the people suffering from the disease. Constructing a small hospital with dormitories, Mother Teresa named the Delhi ashram after Mahatma Gandhi.

The Mother House in Kolkata prayed paying to tribute to Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary. (Express photo: Shubham Dutta) The Mother House in Kolkata prayed paying to tribute to Mother Teresa on her birth anniversary. (Express photo: Shubham Dutta)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd