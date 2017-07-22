SSS senior leader Sadashiv Khot hints he may leave party

Sources said that Khot’s proximity with the BJP and his alleged role in trying to scuttle the farmers’ strike had allegedly not gone down well with farmers in the state. Sources said that Khot’s proximity with the BJP and his alleged role in trying to scuttle the farmers’ strike had allegedly not gone down well with farmers in the state.

The tiff between the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) and its senior leader and Minister of State for Maharashtra Sadashiv Khot took another turn on Friday. Khot, who had appeared before a special disciplinary committee to answer complaints that he had sabotaged efforts to call off the farmers’ strike in the state, indicated that he would be formally leaving the party.

Relations between Khot and Swabhimani Paksha leader MP Raju Shetti have been anything but cordial in the last few months. Khot, who was inducted as a minister, has been accused of being close to the BJP.

Swabhimani Paksha is a member of the ruling NDA at the Centre and a partner of the BJP government in Maharashtra. It is the political wing of the SSS, which is a farmers’ union. However, the SSS and Shetti have allegedly had a fallout with the ruling party over various issues.

Recently, Shetti had undertaken a padyatra, known as the Atmaklesh Yatra, from Pune to Mumbai to press for a loan waiver. He was the chairman of the coordination committee, which had negotiated with the state government on the issue.

Sources said that Khot’s proximity with the BJP and his alleged role in trying to scuttle the farmers’ strike had allegedly not gone down well with farmers in the state. Shetti had taken an objection to Khot’s son contesting the zilla parishad polls and Khot blamed Shetti for his son’s defeat, they added.

Last month during the state committee meeting of the Swabhimani Pakhsa, Khot had been criticised and the party was urged to take action against him. A special committee headed by party leader Dasarath Sawant was formed to look into the allegations.

Khot was asked to answer 23 questions, which he submitted in writing in Pune on Friday. Afterwards, he said this would be last time he would appear before any such committee. Asked whether he was open for discussion with Shetti, Khot replied in the affirmative. “I have tried to answer all the questions asked of me to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

In the same breath, he announced that he would be touring the state from the first week of August and would call for a two-day farmers’ camp on the conclusion of his tour. The camp, the minister said, will take in consideration the state of the farmers’ movement in the state. Asked if this camp would be held under the banner of the Swabhimani Shetkari, Khot was non-committal. “As of now, I am with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana — the rest will depend on what decision they (the party members) take,” he said.

Committee head Sawant was cautious in his interaction with the media. “The answers need to be studied by us and only then can we come to a conclusion,” he said. The committee, he said, will submit its report in the next 3-4 days.

