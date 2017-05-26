SSP issues notice to SHO to explain cop arrest in graft case

UT SSP Eish Singhal on Thursday issued a notice to Inspector Shadi Lal, SHO of Sarangpur police station, asking him to explain the arrest of head constable Ram Kumar by CBI for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Kumar was posted under Inspector Shadi Lal at Sarangpur police station. The CBI arrested Kumar on Tuesday and was sent to one-day police custody on Wednesday. Sources said SSP Singhal issued the notice to the SHO through DSP (central) Ram Gopal. Inspector Lal is required to file his reply as soon as possible. Singhal said that further course of action would be decided after receiving the reply.

Kumar, who has been suspended, had demanded Rs 30,000 from a woman, who is an accused along with her husband in a case of assault. A deal was struck for Rs 10,000 for not taking any legal action against her. The woman along with her husband Shiv Nath was booked for assaulting one of their relatives, Guru Narain, at Sarangpur on March 3. The FIR was registered at Sarangpur police station and the investigation was being conducted by Head Constable Kumar.

He was remanded to one-day police custody for ascertaining the names of other police personnel, who can be the beneficiary of the bribe amount.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now