  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye
  • SSC decides to recommend CBI probe into paper leaks

SSC decides to recommend CBI probe into paper leaks

In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana said that a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and handed over a memorandum.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 4, 2018 7:17 pm
SSC orders cbi probe, SSC paper leak, SSC paper leak protests, ssc cbi inquiry, cbi inquiry, Indian Express, india news At the protest outside the SSC office, Thursday. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts examination for subordinate services, today decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21. In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana said that a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and handed over a memorandum.

They demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II)  Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22. “The commission agreed recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of  Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues,” the statement said.

Earlier Tiwari, along with the protesting students, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the protesting SSC aspirants. The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex here since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam.

The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

  1. Sheik Mohamed
    Mar 4, 2018 at 8:07 pm
    Without connivance of ruling party politicians leakage of question papers not possible. Let us hope that an inquiry by CBI shall bring truth before public.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 04: Latest News