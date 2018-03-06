SSC results on hold till CBI probes paper leak claims

Following the agitation by students, and intervention of various political parties, the SSC — after a meeting with Home Ministry on Sunday — had recommended a CBI inquiry. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Following the agitation by students, and intervention of various political parties, the SSC — after a meeting with Home Ministry on Sunday — had recommended a CBI inquiry. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

After the Centre ordered a CBI inquiry into allegations of leak of questions in the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) examinations that the State Selection Commission (SSC) conducted from February 17-22, the Commission has decided not to declare the results till the investigation agency completes the probe. SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana told The Indian Express, “There is no point declaring the results when CBI is conducting an inquiry into the examination. We wish that CBI completes the inquiry at the earliest so that we can declare the results.”

Khurana said that when the CBI approaches him regarding the inquiry, he will ask officials how long they will take to complete the inquiry “because it is matter of future of the candidates”. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters, “We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for a CBI inquiry. The protest by students should stop now.”

Following the agitation by students, and intervention of various political parties, the SSC — after a meeting with Home Ministry on Sunday — had recommended a CBI inquiry. It had sent the inquiry recommendation to the Department of Personnel and Training, which forwarded it to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

