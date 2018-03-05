SSC exam paper leak: Govt orders CBI probe; SC to hear plea on March 12

Students protest outside the SSC office (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Students protest outside the SSC office (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The government on Monday agreed to a CBI inquiry into the alleged SSC question paper leak, irregularities and mass cheating of the examination held between February 17 to February 21, ANI reported. “We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for a CBI inquiry, protests should now stop,” ANI quoted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also confirmed government’s approval for a CBI probe. “Spoke to (Jitendra Singh) in Parliament today. He has agreed to a CBI inquiry on all the issues raised by the students protesting the SSC-CGL Mains papers ‘leak, conduct of exams’. I thank him for his willingness to listen to these legitimate demands (with) an open mind,” Tharoor tweeted.

In another development in the matter, ANI reported that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged SSC exam paper leak on March 12.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had on Sunday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the allegations of exam paper leak in the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held on held on February 21.

SCC chairman Ashim Khurana, in a statement, said a delegation of protesting candidates and Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari met with him and handed over a memorandum demanding a CBI inquiry.

“The commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21and other related issues,” the statement said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting with the protesting candidates stressed on CBI inquiry. “Thousands of students are demanding a CBI inquiry into the SSC paper leak scam. The issue concerns the future of a large number of students. The central government should immediately look into the issue and conduct a CBI inquiry,” Kejriwal said.

The SSC aspirants are protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex since February 27 demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leak of the examination held between February 17 and 21.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd