SSB team siezes 860 bottles of liquor in Bihar’s Araria

Bihar- Representational Image (Source: PTI) Bihar- Representational Image (Source: PTI)

The Sashashtra Seema Bal on Friday claimed to have seized 860 bottles of liquor near a village in Araria district along Indo-Nepal border.

SSB’s 56th battalion Commandant Mukesh Gautam said that an SSB team intercepted three bikes near pillar number 189/2 close to Manikpur village under Fulkaha outpost of the district and seized the liquor on Thursday night.

He said the liquor, valued at Rs 4.30 lakh, was smuggled into the country from Nepal by three smugglers. All the three smugglers fled the spot. The seized liquor was handed over to the police.

Four persons died consuming spurious liquor in Rohtas district last week after which Police and excise officials have been on the hunt against those involved in sale and manufacture of illicit liquor in the state.

A ban on sale and consumption of alcohol was imposed in the state from April last year.

