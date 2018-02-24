SSB personnel ‘free’ officer arrested for murder

Police sources said the SSB personnel left with the commandant in a vehicle after assaulting on-duty officers. (Image for representational purpose) Police sources said the SSB personnel left with the commandant in a vehicle after assaulting on-duty officers. (Image for representational purpose)

SASHASTRA SEEMA Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly forcibly freed their commandant, who was arrested on the charge of murder, from the custody of officers of Diamond Harbour police in South 24 Parganas on Friday. They later handed over the commandant to the police following the intervention of senior officials. Diamond Harbour police on Friday arrested SSB Commandant Deepak Kumar Singh, SSB personnel Amitabha Pramanik and cable operator Mozammel Mondal in connection with the alleged murder of Atif Jamadar, a local resident, during a raid in Sirsha town of the district, police said.

The deceased was an associate of Pramanik in the cable TV business, police said. “The SSB conducted a raid on Thursday but the police were not informed. During the raid, a scuffle allegedly took place between the SSB personnel and the cable operator… and the SSB personnel opened fire. Local residents, in a police complaint, claimed that Atif Jamadar was killed when the SSB men opened fire,” said Diamond Harbour SP K Rao. “Following this, the commandant was arrested along with two others. Today, when they were being taken for medical examination, SSB personnel overpowered policemen at the police station and freed the accused… he was later handed over to us again,” he added.

Police sources said the SSB personnel left with the commandant in a vehicle after assaulting on-duty officers. “Senior police and SSB officers spoke over the phone and the accused was handed over to us,” a police officer said. The three accused were then produced before a court in Diamond Harbour. The SSB personnel were booked under IPC Sections 353, 186, 332 and 120B.

Denying that the SSB conducted any such raid, IG (SSB) Srikumar Bandopadhyay said a court of inquiry has been ordered in the matter. “No raid was conducted… I am not aware of any such action. We in SSB don’t work outside jurisdiction. We have heard that the officer ran away from the police station. He was posted in Barasat Reserve Battalion… If he had any information (which warranted a raid)… he should have informed…”

