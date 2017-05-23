SSB jawans killed in road accident in UP

Two SSB jawans were killed in a road accident on the Bahraich-Nepal road in Ramgaon area in Bahraich, police said. Constables Neeraj Kundal (32) and Rajesh Tewari (30), posted in the 42nd battalion of the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), were on their way to Bahraich from Nanpara for some official work when their motorcycle was hit by a minivan, SHO Ramgaon Digvijay Singh said.

While Kundal died on the spot, Tewari succumbed to his injuries in the district hospital, the SHO said, adding that the driver of the van has been arrested.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now