SSB jawan injured in IED blast

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was injured on Monday in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, the police said.

The blast occurred at around 11:30 AM in Tadoki police station area when the security forces were patrolling to provide security to the track-laying work in progress as part of the Dallirajhra-Rowghat rail project, Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

A team of SSB’s 33rd battalion had been doing the patrolling from its camp at Parrebeda village to provide security to the the track laying works, he said.

Around 500 meters away from the camp, Naxals triggered the explosion leaving a jawan injured, he said.

“Constable Kailash Dhare sustained injuries in the blast,” the ASP said adding he has been admitted to a local hospital in Antagarh from where he will be airlifted to Bhilai (in Durg district) for further treatment.

Combing operation has been launched in the region to nab the attackers, he added.

The construction of the Dallirajhara-Rowghat-Jagdalpur broad-gauge railway project, covering a length of 235 kms, is underway.

