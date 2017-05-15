SSB arrests ‘Hizbul terrorist’, officials investigate if he wanted to surrender

The Sashastra Seema Bal said it apprehended Naseer Ahmed (34) last evening from the Sonauli border post. (Source: ANI) The Sashastra Seema Bal said it apprehended Naseer Ahmed (34) last evening from the Sonauli border post. (Source: ANI)

THE Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was allegedly trying to sneak into India “with a specific mission… to carry out terror activities”. Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, hailing from Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended by SSB personnel at Sonauli check post in UP on the Indo-Nepal border on Saturday with a Pakistan passport on him.

SSB has claimed that during interrogation, the 34-year-old, who arrived from Pakistan via Sharjah, said he had been sent to carry out terror activities in India on the instructions of an Indian handler. “He was sent to India by his handler, for a specific mission,” an SSB statement said. Sources in the Central security establishment and the UP police, however, said the suspect appeared to be a “spent force” who was attempting to sneak into India to avail of the surrender policy of the J&K government.

“As of now, we have not found that he had any specific plans to carry out terror strikes in India. It appears he was here to surrender like many others who have taken this route. He, however, had not informed the authorities in Kashmir. The matter is still being investigated and his interrogation is on,” a Central security establishment officer said. In March 2013, Delhi Police’s Special Cell had similarly arrested former Kashmiri militant Liaqat Shah and claimed that he was going to carry out a big terror attack in Delhi. It even claimed to have recovered weapons and grenades from him. Subsequent investigations by NIA, however, showed that Shah had come to surrender and the weapons had been planted on him by the Delhi Police.

SSB sources, however, maintained that circumstances suggest that Ahmed did not have the right intentions. They said Ahmed, who has been in Pakistan since 2003 and has a long record of involvement in terror activities since the early 2000s, was instructed by his handler, suspected to be based in J&K, to reach Gorakhpur and wait for further instructions. “He was constantly in touch with his handler on the phone. He was also carrying a SIM card from Pakistan and had on him an air ticket from Sharjah to Kathmandu. He had travelled from Pakistan to Sharjah earlier,” SSB DIG DS Chauhan said.

An SSB statement said, “He was trying to sneak into India from Nepal in the disguise of Kashmiri shawl- and carpet vendor. When he was asked for his identity by the personnel of SSB at Sanauli, he was unable to produce any supporting documents. Subsequently, on physical search, a Pakistani passport and identity card having address of village Lala Musa, tehsil Kharian, district Gujarat, state Punjab (Pakistan), were recovered from his possession.”

According to the SSB, on the instructions of his handler, Ahmed landed in Kathmandu on May 10 from Faislabaad (Pakistan) via Sharjah (UAE), along with his accomplice Mohd Shafi, who is from Kupwara in J&K. After arriving Kathmandu, the two got separated and while Ahmed boarded a bus to reach the Indo-Nepal border, authorities are looking for Shafi, SSB said.

A statement by the SSB claimed that Naseer was trained by militants operating in Banihal and adjoining areas of J&K. “He has been involved in terrorist activities in Banihal area of district Ramban (J&K) along with (an) active group of HuM militants since 2002. In 2003, he crossed over to Pakistan (as part of) a group of 23 persons and joined HuM,” the statement said, adding that he received physical and arms training at a place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

According to SSB, in 2009, while in Pakistan, he married a local girl named Asha Naeem (25) and has two sons. He also started a hosiery business in Pakistan’s Gujrat. “Our findings are still preliminary and actual investigation will be done by the UP Police. It is true that of late he was not involved in major terror activities and has been inactive.

But his name is not on the list of militants seeking to surrender,” a senior SSB officer said. SSB sub-inspector Raja Murad Ali lodged an FIR against Naseer at the Sonauli police station in Maharajganj.The FIR was later transferred to UP’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Lucknow. On Sunday, Naseer was sent to judicial custody.

