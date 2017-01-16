Srinu Naidu murder: Dilip Ghosh writes to Centre for CBI probe

BJP MLA and State president Dilip Ghosh. (File photo.) BJP MLA and State president Dilip Ghosh. (File photo.)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today wrote a letter to the Centre demanding a CBI inquiry into the killing of Srinu Naidu, husband of a TMC councillor, in Kharagpur last week. “Our party president Dilip Ghosh has written a letter to the Centre demanding a CBI inquiry into the killing of Srinu Naidu. We want the truth to come out. The TMC government is trying to play politics over it,” a senior BJP leader said.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Ghosh’s decision to demand a CBI inquiry comes in the backdrop of TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi urging the police to look into the role of Ghosh in the incident. Ghosh is the MLA from Kharagpur.

“These are baseless allegations. The state has turned into a safe haven for criminals under the TMC. The BJP has got nothing to do with it (the murder),” Ghosh had earlier said.

The Trinamool Congress has pointed fingers at Ghosh following his comments a few months back that whoever clashed with him “will have to bite dust”.

Two TMC activists, including Naidu, were killed on January 11 while three others were seriously injured when unidentified miscreants opened fire at them inside the party office at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the killing.