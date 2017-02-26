Kansas shooting: Venkaiah Naidu condemns Indian engineer’s killing, wants ‘strongest action’ from US

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo via Kranti Shalia) Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo via Kranti Shalia)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condemned the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas, saying the US government should respond to such incidents and take the “strongest action”. “USA should respond to this incident. American President and people of America, they should come out openly to condemn such actions…and then take strongest action. Also send a message that it is not acceptable,” Naidu told reporters in Hyderabad.

“These kind of incidents involving racial discrimination are shameful. They will dent the image of USA. So the US President, administration and civil societies should unequivocally respond and condemn such incidents. I as a central minister condemn such incidents,” he said.

According to reports, the shooter who has been arrested, yelled “get out of my country” before opening fire on 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his Indian colleague Alok Madasani on Wednesday night. Srinivas was killed while his friend was injured. A third person, an American man identified as Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene also received injuries in the firing in Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

Naidu said he spoke regarding the incident to his Cabinet colleague and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who gave appropriate directions to the Indian High Commission. “It is shocking that Kuchibhotla was shot dead in an alleged (case of) racial discrimination. It caused mental agony to all Indians. I express my sympathies to the bereaved family. The moment I came to know about the incident I spoke to Sushma Swaraj. She accordingly gave instructions to the Indian High Commission in USA,” he said.