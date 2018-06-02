Srinagar: Youth dies after being run over by CRPF vehicle

Police said the vehicle had taken a wrong turn because of which it fell into a mob of protesting youth. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File) Police said the vehicle had taken a wrong turn because of which it fell into a mob of protesting youth. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A 21-year-old youth who sustained injuries here on Friday after being run over by a CRPF vehicle died on Saturday, officials said. Hospital sources said Kaiser Ahmad, who was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has succumbed to critical internal injuries.

The youth was run over by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Nowhatta area on Friday after the vehicle was stuck amid a protesting mob.

Police said there was no deployment in the area on Friday as the authorities had decided to ease tension in the area during Friday’s congregational prayers.

Police said the vehicle had taken a wrong turn because of which it fell into a mob of protesting youth.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the state government for the incident. He said on his twitter page: “Ceasefire means no guns so use jeeps.

“Earlier they tied people to the fronts of jeeps and paraded them ar ound villages to deter protesters. Now they just drive their jeeps right over protestors. Is this your new SOP @MehboobaMufti sahiba?”

