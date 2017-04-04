Srinagar: Soldier held at airport with two grenades

A soldier was arrested at Srinagar international airport on Monday after two live hand grenades were recovered from his baggage during a routine check.

The soldier, identified as Bupal Mukhia of Darjeeling, is at present posted at Uri with the 17 JAK rifles. He was going home for a holiday and was to board the morning flight to Delhi.

SP, airport, Manzoor Dalaal ruled out the possibility of the soldier having a hijack plan. Director, Airport Authority of India, Srinagar, Sharad Kumar, told The Indian Express that the soldier was detained at the outer gates of the airport during a routine check.

