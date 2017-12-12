Srinagar receives season’s first snowfall, brings cheer to city facing a dry spell

Visuals of Srinagar covered with snow (Source: ANI Twitter) Visuals of Srinagar covered with snow (Source: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar on Tuesday recorded the first snowfall of this season as most areas in the Valley and its plains received overnight snow, providing much-needed relief from the intense cold as the mercury rose due to cloud cover.

The snowfall brought cheers to the city which was facing a dry spell. The city registered a minimum temperature of 3.1 degree Celsius on Monday, which was up by three degrees from normal.

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar receives season’s first snowfall pic.twitter.com/cBH9VgWLdD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and snowfall in the higher reaches of the state in the next few days. According to Skymet Weather, an active Western Disturbance is currently moving across the state and due to this the higher reaches of the Valley have already witnessed some rain and snow.

From Sunday morning to Monday afternoon, several parts of the state witnessed rainfall: Gulmarg at 17.2 mm, Banihal at 7 mm , Srinagar at 4.3 mm, Katra at 10.6 mm, Jammu at 6.4 mm, and Qazi Gund at 4 mm.

Not only this, Leh region witnessed heavy snowfall. As a result, the Mughal road linking South Kashmir and Jammu region has been closed. The Srinagar-Leh highway was from Sunday closed for the winter months. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was today closed for traffic because of snowfall.

These weather activities are expected to continue until December 14.

