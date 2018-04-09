Srinagar SHO suffered skull fractures

A police inspector from Srinagar, who was airlifted for treatment at AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday after he sustained head injuries during a patrol, has suffered skull fractures and eye injury, said doctors on Sunday.

Station House Office of Nigeen police station, Inspector Manzoor Ahmad, sustained injuries when a stray stone thrown at the vehicle entered through a small slot in an armoured vehicle, ricocheted off the dashboard and hit him on the forehead, said police.

Officials at AIIMS said Ahmad was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Saturday evening.

“He has suffered a front skull bone fracture and an orbital eye socket injury to his right eye. The doctors treating him have recommended an MRI, which will determine the future course of treatment. His is currently stable and has been kept under observation,” said an official.

Ahmed was initially rushed to Srinagar’s Police Hospital. He was then treated at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences as his injury was reported to be critical.

The police have lodged an FIR citing attempt to murder and has made two arrests in connection with the incident.

