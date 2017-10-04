Srinagar residents thrash ‘braid-choppers’; help them escape cops too

The spokesman said a case has been registered in the Batamaloo Police Station. He appealed to people to immediately bring all such incidents to the notice of police. (Representational) The spokesman said a case has been registered in the Batamaloo Police Station. He appealed to people to immediately bring all such incidents to the notice of police. (Representational)

The residents of a Srinagar locality on Wednesday nabbed two suspected braid-choppers but helped them escape as soon as the police arrived to arrest them. The locals nabbed the two at the Nundresh Colony in Bemina area of the city this afternoon and beat them up, a police spokesman said.

“After receiving information of the incident, the police immediately rushed to spot to arrest the suspects but people assembled in large numbers there. Instead of handing over custody of culprits to the police, they facilitated the escape of suspects from the spot,” he said.

The spokesman said a case has been registered in the Batamaloo Police Station. He appealed to people to immediately bring all such incidents to the notice of police. All suspects should be handed over to the police for proper investigation of the incidents, the spokesman said.

