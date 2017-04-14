Srinagar repoll: ‘We decided to boycott, don’t want enmity between villages’

Outside a polling station in Budgam Thursday. Shuaib Masoodi Outside a polling station in Budgam Thursday. Shuaib Masoodi

ON SUNDAY, around 300 votes had been polled at 16-Nowpora polling station of Charar-e-Sharif when protesters stormed the booth and damaged the electronic voting machine (EVM). On Thursday, there was no violence, but there were no voters either. In fact, of the 38 polling booths in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where repolling was held on Thursday, not a single vote was polled at 20 polling centres. “There were over 35,000 voters registered at these 38 polling stations, but only 709 votes were polled. The turnout was 2 per cent,” said State Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu. “There were around 20 polling stations where no vote was polled,” he said.

With heavy deployment of security personnel outside booths, the situation was largely peaceful on Thursday. Unlike Sunday, when eight people were killed in firing as protesters disrupted polling across the constituency.

At Nowpora, a group of youths watched the polling station from a distance. “Last Sunday, we came out to vote and see what happened,” said Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Nowpora village. “Seven of our youths were killed,” he said.

Ahmad said that on Wednesday, villagers of Nowpora and Kralwari decided to stay away from the polling booth. “Last time, some people from our village voted. This angered the neighbouring villagers, and they stormed the polling station,” he said. “This time, all of us decided to boycott. We don’t want any enmity between the villages”.

In six of the eight polling booths in Charar-e-Sharif assembly segment, no vote had been polled till afternoon. At the two other booths, six votes out of 892 were polled at Kanir A, and two out of 1050 at Kanir B. On Sunday, the two booths had polled around 65 votes before the protests erupted.

It was the same story in Chadoora assembly segment. In the three polling stations of Bugam and Nawbugh, no vote was polled. At Nawbugh, even the polling agents were missing.

Outside the polling station at Nawbugh, CRPF personnel asked if any vote has been polled. When told that no voter had turned out, he said: “Hum kya raat bhar phir aisay hi jagay (What did we remain awake throughout the night for)”.

Outside Bugam village, CRPF personnel prevented people from entering the cluster of villages. On Sunday, a youth was killed in the area when police and paramilitary forces opened fire on protesters.

While only 15 voters turned out at the 15 polling stations of Chadoora assembly segment, 246 votes (out of 1,246) were polled at Doniwari polling station. Doniwari is the village of National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Dar.

“Yes, we voted,” said Ghulam Mohammad (50), a resident of Doniwari. “We voted against the RSS. We voted to keep those out who brought RSS to Kashmir.”

In Beerwah, which recorded the highest turnout in Budgam district on Sunday, 362 votes were polled at the four polling stations that went for repoll, adding up to a voting percentage of 8.52 per cent.

Only three voters turned up at the eight booths in Budgam assembly segment (0.04 per cent). “The situation is not conducive for voting. There has been so much bloodshed,” said Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, a villager of Galwanpora, where all the voters stayed away.

Mohammad Ashraf Ganai had a different reason for not voting. “Look at this road. At least they could have repaired this,” he said. “And see these lamp posts. Do you know how old they are,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said four SPs, in addition to the Budgam SP, were posted in the district on Thursday. “On Sunday, there were about eight personnel outside every booth. Today, we have anywhere between 250 to 300 personnel guarding each polling centre,” he said. “Besides, five SPs, 32 DSPs have also been posted on election duty. There is one DSP posted at every booth”.

Official sources said two companies of CRPF and a company of J-K Police’s armed wing were posted outside every booth. The army was deployed at several places.

