Srinagar repoll: Less than one per cent voting in first three hours

Srinagar: Security personnel stop a vehicle during restrictions imposed to maintain law and order during the second day of strike called by Hurriyat leaders in protest against the recent killing of eight civilians in Srinagar. (Source: PTI Photo) Srinagar: Security personnel stop a vehicle during restrictions imposed to maintain law and order during the second day of strike called by Hurriyat leaders in protest against the recent killing of eight civilians in Srinagar. (Source: PTI Photo)

After three hours of repolling in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, only 1 per cent of the 34,169 strong electorate came out to vote on Thursday. The repolling of the by-election comes after violent clashes led to the death of eight people and injuring 100 others during the bypolls held on Sunday. The Election Commission subsequently ordered repolling in 38 booths in the Budgam district where 7 people were killed in firing. The repoll was necessitated after protesters had allegedly snatched away the EVMs in these polling booths.

Till 12.30 pm, no vote had been polled out of 874 in Chrar-e-Sharif segment and out of 1, 015 at Hushroo polling station. Police sources told The Indian Express the turnout up to 10 am is a dismal 0.96 per cent. There is a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces around polling stations. Sources told The Indian Express that around 300 personnel were guarding each polling station in Budgam. Residents of Dooniwara — which is the village of Salim Ahmed Dar, former National Conference legislator– were the only ones coming out to vote in Budgam initially.

A minor stone pelting incident was also reported in Kralpora in Chadoora constituency. In the 15 polling stations of Chadoora, just 10 people had voted till 10am. At Chrar-e-Sharif, out of 1292, no vote had been polled till 10.10 am. At Kanihama polling station, out of 957, 23 voters had voted till 10. 50 am. However, in Nawpora, no vote out of 1, 020 had been polled till 11.15am. On Sunday, 300 votes had been polled on the booth.

