Srinagar: Police officer reportedly dead, 14 others injured in grenade attack

Representational Image Representational Image

A police officer was reportedly killed while at least 14 police personnel others injured after militants launched a grenade attack against them in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar on Sunday. Militants threw the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7.00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty, a police official said.

He said 14 policemen were injured in the grenade blast. The injured cops were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area.

Significantly, this incident occurred hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a public meeting in Udhampur.

With inputs from PTI

