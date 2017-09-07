Srinagar: One killed, 14 injured as militants hurl grenade at Jahangir Chowk

Grenade explosion in Jehangir Chowk Srinagar, on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Grenade explosion in Jehangir Chowk Srinagar, on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

One person was killed while fourteen other were seriously injured in a grenade attack by militants at Jahangir Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday. According to SSP Srinagar, some miscreant tried to throw a grenade on the deployment but reportedly it exploded close to him. The miscreant himself was injured also injured in the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, suspected militants lobbed a grenade on Police station Shopian which didn’t explode. An FIR has been lodged in this regard and investigation is underway.

More details awaited

