Srinagar: One killed in grenade attack outside police station

One civilian was killed and four others, including three police personnel, were injured in a grenade attack outside Khanyar police station in Srinagar on Sunday evening. The injured police personnel and civilian have been shifted to the nearest hospital.

#FirstVisuals: Injured police personnel and civilian shifted to hospital after grenade attack outside Khanyar police station in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/lF6dblcDKD — ANI (@ANI_news) April 30, 2017

Unidentified militants hurled a grenade on a police party near the office of Superintendent of Police, North City, at Khanyar here, a police official said. He said the grenade exploded on the roadside.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital where Ghulam Mohammad Khan (65) died, the official said. He said the rest of the injured were being treated at the hospital.

