Srinagar: One killed in grenade attack outside police station

One civilian was killed and four others, including three police personnel, were injured in a grenade attack outside Khanyar police station in Srinagar on Sunday evening. The injured police personnel and civilian have been shifted to the nearest hospital.
#FirstVisuals: Injured police personnel and civilian shifted to hospital after grenade attack outside Khanyar police station in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/lF6dblcDKD
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 30, 2017
Unidentified militants hurled a grenade on a police party near the office of Superintendent of Police, North City, at Khanyar here, a police official said. He said the grenade exploded on the roadside.
All the injured were rushed to a hospital where Ghulam Mohammad Khan (65) died, the official said. He said the rest of the injured were being treated at the hospital.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 30, 2017 at 9:28 pmIt is OK as along as the one killed is Jihadi Pork.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 9:03 pmWhen both saffronized party and their coalition partner continues to fails to solve this issue even after getting peoples mandate to rule them, it is better for them to quit government and state should be imposed President's rule which is the only option to prevent further loss of lives of civilians/security forces in this manner. Why still they are unable to stop infiltration of militants from stan? For how long time they prefer to blame previous regimes in this regard? What about abrogation of Article 370 in J&K? Why BJP preferred to kept mum over this issue since long?Reply