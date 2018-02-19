Srinagar: Mentally challenged person shot dead near J-K Air Force station

“The incident took place late Sunday night. The victim crossed the security fence and came close to the station perimeter wall,” said a police official. (Representational image) “The incident took place late Sunday night. The victim crossed the security fence and came close to the station perimeter wall,” said a police official. (Representational image)

A mentally challenged person was shot dead when he entered the security area of an Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district, police said on Monday.

“The incident took place late Sunday night. The victim crossed the security fence and came close to the station perimeter wall. Despite repeated warnings from the sentry, the individual did not stop. When he did not budge, the sentry fired towards him. The victim is yet to be identified,” a police official said.

Spot examination revealed that the person was not wearing shoes or proper winter clothing and had no identity cards.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App