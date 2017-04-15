Srinagar bypoll results Live updates: Counting begins, NC’s Farooq Abdullah ahead of PDP’s Nazir Khan

Srinagar bypoll results Live updates: Counting of votes has begun in Srinagar. Srinagar bypoll results Live updates: Counting of votes has begun in Srinagar.

Counting for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 7.13%, began at 8 am. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is in the fray. 7.13 per cent voter percentage was recorded on the voting day as heavy clashes broke out between separatists and police forces. Eight civilian protesters were killed in the clashes. Abdullah, whose only defeat from constituency has come in 2014 Lok Sabha constituency, is likely to face stiff competition from PDP leader Nazir Ahmad Khan. Seven other candidates are in the fray apart from Abdullah and Khan.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu visited Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKCC), where the counting of votes is taking place, to review the arrangements. Talking about the measures employed at SKCC, Shantmanu said the procedure will be recorded via video camera.

The Election Commission conducted re poll on Friday in 38 polling stations which were worst hit by the poll day violence. Voter percentage in the repoll was recorded to be an abysmal two per cent.

9:42 am: According to news agency PTI, media personnel are not allowed to enter the counting hall. Authorities at the counting booths are not sharing information with journalists who are waiting at the counting centre, according to PTI.

9:40 am: National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah has taken a strong lead of over 2000 votes over PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan. Abdullah’s count has reached up to 7478 votes while Nazir Khan’s count is at 5086 votes. 13,798 votes have been counted so far.

9:15 am: National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah leading by 986 votes over PDP’s Nazir Khan, according to news agency ANI.

8:00 am: Counting of votes for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll has begun.

